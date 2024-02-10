Malen double helps Dortmund cruise past Freiburg 3-0

BERLIN - Donyell Malen scored twice to help Borussia Dortmund to a 3-0 victory over visitors Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Friday and tighten their grip on fourth spot.

The Dutch forward had come close with a bicycle kick before he threaded a shot past three Freiburg defenders in the 16th minute.

He then timed his run perfectly to latch on to a Niclas Fuellkrug pass and rifle in from a tight angle deep in first-half stoppage time for his ninth league goal. Germany international Fuellkrug headed in their third goal in the 87th.

Dortmund, who face PSV Endhoven later in February for their Champions League last 16 first leg, are fourth in the standings on 40 points, as many as third-placed VfB Stuttgart. RB Leipzig, fifth on 36, travel to Augsburg on Saturday.

The game was interrupted twice with fans throwing chocolate coins and tennis balls onto the pitch in protest to a planned investor deal with the league. REUTERS