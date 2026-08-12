Malawi FA chief backs Infantino, credits FIFA investment for World Cup breakthrough

RABAT, Aug 12 - Malawi's qualification for the 2027 Women's World Cup is a result of investment in African football made by FIFA under President Gianni Infantino and why he will likely enjoy the support of the continent, the country's football association President Fleetwood Haiya told Reuters.

Malawi have been the surprise package of the ongoing Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, and earned their World Cup berth by reaching the semi-finals.

Haiya credits Infantino's focus on investing in African football during his tenure, and what he perceives as an attempt to level the playing field, as the reason why he will continue to support the beleaguered FIFA president.

"If you look at what Infantino has achieved when it comes to football development for the undervalued associations, and Africa at large, I would be very surprised if there will be any African association that would not support him," Haiya told Reuters in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.

He believes it was correct to withdraw, over governance concerns, Infantino’s controversial proposal to raise about $4.2 billion by selling a stake in the commercial rights of the World Cup and other tournaments.

However, he hopes it is replaced by something that provides poorer member associations with the cash injection they desperately need.

"I still support Infantino. I can assure you that, having worked with him, he is not a guy who will advance his personal interests," Haiya said. "I'm not shaken in terms of my loyalty to him.

"I do believe that every nation which is sober enough and believes in equal opportunity (will support Infantino). He believed in us when we talked to him about grassroots and women's football.

"As a result, Malawi for the first time qualified for the World Cup. What else would you need beyond a president that will listen to you, who believes in your vision, a president that thinks the best way of developing football is by making sure everyone has equal opportunity?"

'TRANSFORM THE GAME'

Infantino’s withdrawn proposal came with a $20 million grant for member associations for the next funding cycle, an amount that could have been doubled if they signed the deal.

Haiya says a $40 million injection into Malawian football would transform the game in the country.

"Malawi is one of the poorest nations in the world in terms of GDP. We have serious infrastructure issues. If you look at the training grounds and pitches our youngsters use, including the girls who have now qualified for the World Cup, you would be surprised," he said.

"If we gave them better infrastructure and more resources, how much better could they do? We have the talent, but we lack the resources to provide our girls and boys with the platform to showcase that talent. Infantino believed in our projects."

Haiya said he would welcome a challenger to Infantino at next March's FIFA elections, but for now sees no-one coming forward and has no idea what their proposal to help develop the game in poor countries like Malawi would look like.

"Those who are ready to fight Infantino at the ballot box should come out into the open. They should tell us what they are going to bring. As the Malawi FA, I need to understand what they are going to bring to Malawi," Haiya added.

"We will listen and hear what they have to say, but they will have to convince us. I am not saying he (Infantino) is irreplaceable, but so far I am pleased with the way he manages FIFA and the way he respects every association.

"The devil you know is better than the one you don’t. If you ask me now, I have endorsed Infantino and I am going to nominate Infantino." REUTERS