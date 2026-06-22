Giovanni Malago takes helm of Italian football after third World Cup qualification failure

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

ROME, June 22 - Giovanni Malago was elected president of the Italian Football Federation on Monday, tasked with restoring the four-time world champions to the sport's elite following their failure to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup.

Malago, a 67-year-old businessman and former futsal player, defeated Giancarlo Abete with 68.58% of the vote at the FIGC assembly in Rome.

The former head of the Italian National Olympic Committee succeeds Gabriele Gravina, who resigned after April's shock World Cup qualification exit provoked widespread outrage from fans and politicians. The country's clubs subsequently also crashed out of the European competitions, leaving Italian football at its lowest ebb in 40 years.

Malago faces an immediate challenge to unite the federation and address a deep crisis in Italian football.

His urgent priorities include appointing a new men's national team coach, overhauling youth development, and accelerating preparations for the 2032 European Championship, which Italy will co-host with Turkey.

ROOTS MUST NOT BE A BURDEN, MALAGO SAYS

"The Football Federation must not just administer; it must be a source of inspiration. It is the largest social institution in the country, and not just in terms of numbers," Malago said ahead of the voting.

"Our roots must not be a source of nostalgia or a burden; we must turn them into an incentive to look toward a new season - one that is courageous, victorious, humble yet ambitious."

A sweeping overhaul is widely seen as long overdue after Italy missed out on the World Cup with a playoff defeat by Bosnia and Herzegovina in April.

The immediate fallout from that failure saw head coach Gennaro Gattuso resign, while former goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon stepped down as national team delegation head, announcing his departure via social media.

Warning signs had been mounting well before the qualification exit.

Prominent figures, including former striker Roberto Baggio, had previously cautioned that Italy's system for developing young talent was no longer fit for purpose.

"Alone I can do nothing, together we can do everything," Malago said shortly after his election, urging cooperation.

For Gravina, 72, who had led the federation since 2018, the assembly offered a moment of reflection.

“I’ve already said it, I should have left earlier,” Gravina told reporters as the meeting began. REUTERS