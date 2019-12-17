Makeshift team will play like Liverpool: U-23 coach

LONDON • With Jurgen Klopp and his 20-man Liverpool side in Doha, Qatar on a mission to lift the Club World Cup - a trophy they have yet to win - on Sunday, Neil Critchley has been handed the biggest assignment of his career.

The Reds Under-23 boss will take an experimental team of academy products and youth-team players, including Sepp van den Berg, Harvey Elliott and Pedro Chirivella, to Villa Park today for their League Cup quarter-final with Aston Villa.

At his maiden press conference yesterday, Critchley joked in front of a gaggle of reporters that he was "not used to this".

He said: "It's a great opportunity for everyone, myself included. I'll be very proud to lead the team out tomorrow night, but the pride I'll have is to see how far the players have come. "When I stand on the touchline tomorrow night, I'll be proud of those on the pitch."

While manager Klopp ideally would have liked to have taken charge and fielded a stronger line-up against Premier League opponents, tomorrow's Club World Cup semi-final with Mexico's Monterrey had to take priority over the League Cup, and Critchley insisted that this was the "best solution".

He added: "The decision was taken above me, that was for the club to decide. It's a unique set of circumstances.

"Myself and the players will benefit from that. We can't wait. We will give everything we have.

"We've got to be there for each other from the first whistle. We always try and dominate the game, we know that will be difficult tomorrow. I hope they go and prove to everyone watching what they're capable of."

While many Liverpool fans have commented on social media they are not expecting anything out of the game and the bookmakers also feel the same way, with odds of 7-1 for a Reds win, Critchley claimed that the players who will face Villa "will play like a Liverpool team".

"The players know what is acceptable and what is not," he added. "We never settle for mediocrity, you've got to be better than okay."

Klopp will also be keeping a keen eye on the developments at Villa today, telling the club website he was a "big believer" in their chances and would be watching the match live on TV.

He said yesterday: "If all the football games would be decided before we start... then most of the games wouldn't be played.

"All our thoughts are with them, Villa are the big favourite, that's clear, but who cares? It's football and the ball rolls in each direction."

