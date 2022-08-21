Major changes as Chan returns to helm Valencia

Five years after stepping down as Valencia president, Chan Lay Hoon will be returning to the Spanish club to take on the role again, the La Liga side said on Thursday.

Chan, who served as the club's president from December 2014 to June 2017, takes over from her successor Anil Murthy following his exit in June.

After a bright start under Chan that saw them finishing fourth and qualifying for the Champions League in 2015, Valencia could only manage 12th place the following year. Several coaches, officials and players also departed during that period.

Portuguese manager Nuno Espirito Santo left in November 2015, followed by Englishman Gary Neville who quit after four months and Pako Ayestaran who was there for six months.

Italian Cesare Prandelli was then in charge for three months before leaving with the team just four places off the bottom, before he was replaced by Salvador "Voro" Gonzalez.

When Chan stepped down, Los Che were 12th, the same position they finished in the 2016-17 term.

Murthy's own tenure was marred by discontent from supporters, with the Libertad VCF and Salvem Nostre Valencia CF (Save Our Valencia CF) groups arranging protests at the Mestalla.

In mass e-mails and on social media, Valencia fans have also accused Lim and Murthy of "negligently managing the club", "deteriorating the value of the team" and "mistreating old legends and club workers".

While widespread media reports had said that Murthy had been axed by the club following the release of audio recordings in which he allegedly made unsavoury remarks about Valencia's Singaporean billionaire owner Peter Lim, players and English cities Liverpool and Newcastle, Murthy refuted these claims, insisting that he had resigned over fears for his family's safety.

Last season, Valencia ended ninth, failing to qualify for Europe for a third straight campaign.

On Thursday, the club also announced changes to its board of directors, which included the appointments of Ong Pang Liang and Lim Wee Kiat - Peter Lim's son - as directors.

Khojama Kalimuddin, who was standing in to oversee the administration of the club after Murthy left, has been redesignated as a director, while Joey Lim has resigned as executive director.

The club added that general director Sean Bai and Valencia Foundation director general Teo Swee Wei will relinquish their positions.

The board reiterated it is "fully committed to the long-term growth and success of the club" and "wants to continue strengthening its relationship with the fans and to bring our fans great joy".