Maguire will be a 'good fit' for United's leaky backline

Manchester United are still "one of the biggest clubs in the world" and, thus, a Premier League title tilt cannot be written off next season.

But first, they must shore up their leaky defence, former club striker Dimitar Berbatov told The Straits Times yesterday in an interview at a media engagement lunch arranged by the Singapore Sports Hub, which hosts the International Champions Cup (ICC) tournament this weekend.

The Red Devils will play Serie A side Inter Milan at the National Stadium today, while Tottenham will take on Italian champions Juventus tomorrow.

And the 38-year-old Bulgarian believes Leicester's Harry Maguire can bolster the United defence, which conceded 54 goals last season - the second highest among the top-10 teams in the English top flight.

The England defender is one of United's top transfer targets this summer, but Leicester are demanding more than £80 million (S$136.1 million) for the 26-year-old.

"They definitely need someone in defence. Harry Maguire's very good on the ball, very calm and intelligent," Berbatov, who won two league titles during his time at Old Trafford from 2008 to 2012, told ST.

"He can carry the ball forward and he's not easily scared if someone is running towards him. He will be a good fit."

United, who last won the title under Alex Ferguson in 2013, failed to qualify for the Champions League after finishing sixth last season.

But, despite their troubles, Berbatov believes the addition of Maguire could make the club title contenders next season.

He said: "I hope United are going to be champions because they are still one of the biggest clubs in the world. I hope they can perform better than the last couple of seasons."

United have already signed Wales winger Daniel James and England Under-21 full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but what concerns the fans more is the uncertainty that surrounds Romelu Lukaku and France midfielder Paul Pogba.

Lukaku has been linked with Inter but, even if the Belgium striker leaves, Berbatov believes Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial can step up.

England forward Rashford notched 16 goals and eight assists last term, while France forward Martial had 12 goals and two assists.

"I hope Lukaku is staying because he's a good player and the criticism he's facing is not fair," said Berbatov. "But I am calm because I like Martial a lot. I used to play with him at Monaco, and I know that he is really good and he can be even better.

"I like Rashford as well, he can develop and become even better."

As for Pogba, who has said he wants a "new challenge" amid links with Real Madrid and former club Juventus, Berbatov has urged manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to keep the World Cup winner at all costs and build the team around him.

He said: "I used to train with him at United when he was a young boy. Ole was his coach in the second team so he knows him very well.

"He knows how good Pogba can be, but he needs to give him the freedom to express himself on the pitch."

Former Spurs forward Paul Walsh, who was also present at the luncheon with ex-United winger Lee Sharpe, agreed with Berbatov that United should keep Pogba.

He said: "He's the world-class player in the squad, but United need to get a midfielder like Chelsea's N'Golo Kante, who can free up Pogba to give him more of a free role."