Maguire wants United to home in on more wins

LONDON • Manchester United saw their 10-game away winning run end after last weekend's Premier League draw at Leicester but they remain unbeaten on their travels this season.

Their home form had let them down but two successive victories has fuelled belief around Old Trafford that they are primed to turn their home into a fortress and set up a title challenge for the first time since 2012-13.

United, in second, are just three points behind leaders and champions Liverpool (33), and also have a game in hand.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have the opportunity to show they are the most likely challengers to the Reds' bid to equal their record of 20 top-flight titles when high-flying Aston Villa visit the Theatre of Dreams today.

The fifth-placed visitors have big ambitions of their own and can break into the top four with a victory, so Harry Maguire has urged his teammates not to let up.

"Every win is a big win. We've got great away form this year, so it's important we come here and start winning games at Old Trafford and making it hard for teams to come here and play," the United captain told the club website.

"We are in a lot stronger position (nine points more) than we were last year. We are not getting carried away. It's a long season."

Pundits also believe that the Red Devils can sneak into the title contention given that other teams are consistently dropping points.

Former United defender Phil Neville told Amazon Prime: "I think they can. I think what you've got to do when you're looking at a title race is look at the competition.

"Liverpool are out in front and rightly so, I think they're the best team in the country. But there is no other team that is actually grasping to go and challenge Liverpool.

"Chelsea have slipped up, Tottenham have slipped up recently, Everton are up there who are in really good form."

MANCHESTER UNITED V ASTON VILLA

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4am