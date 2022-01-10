Maguire urges players to buck up amid criticism

LONDON • It has been just over a month since Ralf Rangnick's first game in charge of Manchester United but, with results not any better compared to sacked predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, unrest is building.

Despite the German being one of the forefathers of "gegenpressing", which has been used to great effect by Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel, a number of players are reportedly unhappy with his methods.

The interim boss also admitted last Friday he was aware that several fringe players like Anthony Martial were keen to leave the club during the transfer window, fuelling further talk that the dressing room is divided.

Ahead of today's FA Cup third-round home tie against Aston Villa, United captain Harry Maguire admitted that things had yet to go to plan but called on his teammates to pull together in the same direction.

"I've seen a lot of criticism - and a lot of it is absolutely correct," the England defender, who missed United's 1-0 loss to Wolves last Tuesday, said yesterday. "For me, this team shouldn't need criticism to motivate the players.

"We are all angry... But the team spirit is good, despite what people say. He (Rangnick) has made an impact - we win together and lose together.

"His detail and preparation is enormous. We've got full respect and trust in his methods. Yes, it's difficult when the coaching team changes mid-season, like it does at loads of clubs. But I will say it again, it's down to us as players."

Teammate Marcus Rashford, who has also been in the firing line of late for several lackadaisical performances, added that he was peeved with media reports questioning the players' commitment to Rangnick.

"We've all been disappointed with recent performances, and we've been as disappointed with the news coverage questioning our commitment to not only the manager and the coaching staff but the club," he tweeted.

"I have endless respect for both and I'm looking forward to bettering my game under the staff... I'm not sulking, I'm not unhappy."

Eric Bailly is away at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) while Paul Pogba remains out long term and Martial is likely to be omitted again as he seeks an exit from Old Trafford.

Villa will be without long-term absentees Leon Bailey and Marvelous Nakamba and they also cannot call upon marquee loan signing Philippe Coutinho.

The Barcelona midfielder was not registered in time for the FA Cup game, but he may be available for Saturday's English Premier League game, also against United but at Villa Park.

Bertrand Traore and Trezeguet are also away on Afcon duty but Villa boss Steven Gerrard is sensing a Cup upset, saying: "We'll go there with the strongest possible team we've got available to try and get the best result we can." REUTERS

MAN UNITED V VILLA

Singtel TV Ch 111, tomorrow, 3.45am