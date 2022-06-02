Maguire shocked but not affected by Wembley boos

LONDON • Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has expressed surprise at being jeered by England fans for his performances at club level last season, but insisted that he would not let that experience ruin his "amazing" relationship with them.

The 29-year-old endured a torrid, mistake-laden campaign for United and was often criticised as the Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League and went trophy-less for another season.

Maguire, however, retained England manager Gareth Southgate's faith for the Nations League games against Hungary, Germany and Italy later this month.

"I was a bit shocked. If that had happened earlier on in my career, I would've struggled that night," the United captain, who was booed during a friendly against the Ivory Coast at Wembley Stadium in March, told reporters.

"I know my family and friends might have been affected by it but I was more surprised really... (but) I have had amazing times with the fans and I'm not going to let the minority doing that in the Ivory Coast game affect my relationship with the England fans, no."

Maguire, though, made it clear that a bomb threat to his family home following United's heavy 4-0 defeat by Liverpool in April was simply unacceptable.

"I do have a family," added the centreback. "My mentality is that it doesn't affect me too much but, when it comes to bomb threats, it is more about family.

"I'm just happy my kids are at an age where they don't read things and see things on the news."

Maguire will look to rediscover the form that made United pay £80 million (S$138.2 million) for his signature in 2019 when England face Hungary in Budapest on Saturday, before travelling to Germany three days later.

At club level, he will also need to buck up as new manager Erik ten Hag prepares to kick off his reign.

According to ESPN, goalkeeper David de Gea, midfielder Bruno Fernandes and striker Cristiano Ronaldo are among the candidates if ten Hag does decide to make a change to the captaincy.

Maguire could even be dropped from the line-up due to his lack of pace and ten Hag's preference for a high defensive line - meaning defenders must track back quickly.

Separately, United midfielder Paul Pogba will leave the club when his deal expires this month, it was confirmed yesterday.

The France international re-signed for United from Juventus in 2016 but failed to deliver on his huge promise, often struggling for consistency at Old Trafford.

