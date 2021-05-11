Maguire, Evans to miss old sides' reunion

LONDON • With Manchester United playing the second of three Premier League games in five days and opponents Leicester having one eye on their FA Cup final on Saturday, both sides are expected to ring the changes at Old Trafford today.

Among those set to miss out will be two defenders who have gone on to become a mainstay of their respective teams after playing for the opposition.

Since his £85 million (S$159 million) move from Leicester in 2019, Harry Maguire has not only been made United captain but has also been an ever present, playing every minute of the last 71 Premier League games for the Red Devils.

However, that streak will come to an end today after the England international was substituted at the end of United's 3-1 victory at Aston Villa after a collision with Anwar El Ghazi.

Solskjaer confirmed Maguire will miss out on a reunion with his former club, with worries the ankle damage will keep him out for a while.

"Harry has been excellent and it's almost unheard of, the minutes he's played without missing him," the Norwegian said.

"We've a (Europa League) final to look forward to and hopefully, it will be with Harry; it might be a few weeks, it might be a couple of days, we don't know."

Maguire tried to alleviate the concerns, tweeting yesterday: "Hoping the injury isn't nothing serious and I'll be back playing soon."

On fielding his second-stringers for Leicester, Solskjaer claimed he had no choice.

"At this level, playing that many games is impossible," the United manager said. "The boys who played against Roma and Sunday will not play 90 minutes on Tuesday, that's for sure."

Former United defender Jonny Evans has become just as important to Leicester as Maguire has been for Solskjaer's side.

The Northern Ireland international suffered a heel injury during the warmup session before last Friday's game against Newcastle and without "the brain in our defensive line" - according to manager Brendan Rodgers - the Foxes lost 4-2.

According to Sky Sports, the 33-year-old veteran leads the team in terms of possessions won in the defensive third and any continued absence will be a major blow, although Rodgers yesterday said he will have a late fitness test.

Unlike United, in second place with a top-four spot sewn up, Leicester are in fourth, just five points ahead of fifth-placed West Ham (58) with three games to go.

Rodgers' side also have to face Chelsea away and Spurs at home, making it the hardest run-in of the teams around them.

Still, Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will draw confidence from Leicester's fine away record.

"We've got three games left, so it's that part of the season where every point is really important," he told the club's website yesterday.

MAN UNITED V LEICESTER

Singtel Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 1am