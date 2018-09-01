Magpies perfect prey for 'incredible' Aguero

LONDON • Sergio Aguero is entering the autumn of his glorious career with Manchester City, but the record books suggest there will be no let-up in his prodigious scoring when Pep Guardiola's side host Newcastle today.

The 30-year-old Argentinian has scored five goals in four games for City this season, including two in the Community Shield win over Chelsea and a hat-trick in his side's 6-1 stroll over Huddersfield.

That marked his 13th hat-trick for the club and his ninth in the Premier League, a tally bettered only by Alan Shearer's 11.

His ecstatic manager said the forward was hitting new heights.

"I never saw him like this since I was here - he is in an incredible condition with the ball and without the ball," Guardiola said.

City's record scorer (204) is entering the final two seasons of his contract, but it appears likely that more records will fall his way, possibly as early as today, given his liking for playing Newcastle.

In 11 previous Premier League games against the Magpies, Aguero has scored an astonishing 14 goals, including a five-goal display against them in a 6-1 victory in the 2015-16 season and a hat-trick in a 3-1 win in January.

And the fact that he appears to have seen off Gabriel Jesus in the competition for a starting place is another notable feat.

The signing of Brazilian Jesus was widely interpreted as a signal that Aguero's days as City's main striker might be numbered.

Earlier this year, Aguero admitted that it had taken him time to embrace Guardiola's demand for all his players, even the forwards, to contribute to the defence.

"Besides my responsibilities as a striker, he wanted to get me involved as the first defender on the team," he said.

Aguero has clearly responded and remains as dangerous as ever.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MAN CITY V NEWCASTLE

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am