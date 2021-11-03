Magpies likely to swoop for Emery

LONDON • Newcastle are hoping to appoint Villarreal boss Unai Emery as their new manager by the weekend, according to widespread reports yesterday.

The former Arsenal manager was set to be on the touchline for the La Liga team's home Champions League clash against Swiss side Young Boys yesterday.

The BBC said newly wealthy Newcastle were aiming to hire Emery in time for Saturday's trip to Brighton.

A compensation deal worth £6 million (S$11 million) is reportedly being negotiated to free the 49-year-old Spaniard from the remainder of his contract.

Newcastle were taken over by a consortium led by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund last month and have ambitions to recreate the success of Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, all of whom are backed by wealthy foreign investors.

However, the Magpies' immediate target is to avoid relegation from the Premier League. They have not won any of their first 10 league games of the season and sit second bottom in the table on four points, six adrift of safety.

Previous manager Steve Bruce parted ways with the club following the takeover but performances have not improved under caretaker boss Graeme Jones, who has taken one point from two games against Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

Emery led Villarreal to their first major trophy last season, beating Manchester United to lift the Europa League in May. But his previous spell in England was unsuccessful as he was sacked in November 2019, early into his second season as Arsene Wenger's successor at Arsenal.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE