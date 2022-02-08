Magpies boss chirpy about new signings

LONDON • Eddie Howe says Newcastle are stronger after their January transfer window signings, but admits "nothing is done on paper" as they prepare to refocus on their Premier League survival bid.

Many observers expected the Magpies would try to buy their way out of trouble last month in what was their first transfer period under Saudi ownership.

Newcastle ended up as the biggest spenders among the 20 English top-flight clubs, landing forward Chris Wood, midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and defenders Dan Burn and Kieran Trippier for over £80 million (S$145 million).

Matt Targett also signed on loan, although had Howe gotten his way, more faces would have arrived at St James' Park, with moves for Manchester United's Jesse Lingard and Reims' Hugo Ekitike coming to nothing.

He wanted another forward as Callum Wilson's recuperation from an injury in December is taking longer than expected, with his return date now pencilled in for "the last few games of the season".

Still, at his pre-match press conference yesterday, the Newcastle manager claimed he was pleased with his business, expressing his confidence he had bolstered the 19th-placed team's survival hopes.

Ahead of today's league home game against Everton, Howe said: "I think we definitely end the window stronger as a team, as a squad.

"Signing five players seems a lot on the surface but I think we've been able to drip-feed players into the team, not have to do it all at once."

Trippier and Wood have already featured in league matches against Watford and Leeds and all five of the new signings could be involved against Everton.

"It feels like we've strengthened the group, we haven't destabilised the team, which can be a very dangerous thing when you're bringing five in at once," Howe added.

But the former Bournemouth boss conceded the proof would be on the pitch as Newcastle seek to avoid relegation to the Championship for the first time since 2015-16.

"Nothing is done on paper," Howe said. "The additions we've made I really like. I really like the players we've brought in.

"I think they've got outstanding individual qualities but also I think the most important thing with every player we've signed is they're very good people.

"They've got a winning mentality. I think they are leaders in their own right."

Howe also batted away suggestions he was under increased pressure as a result of his big spending in the transfer window.

"I'm under no illusions as the manager of this huge club but I'm always going to be in the firing line," he said.

To accommodate the five signings, Howe revealed he had to cut Jamal Lewis, Isaac Hayden and Ciaran Clark from the 25-man list submitted to the league, with Jeff Hendrick and Freddie Woodman departing on loan.

Everton counterpart Frank Lampard is expecting the quintet to feature today in what will be a "six-pointer" for both teams desperate to climb away from the drop zone.

The former Chelsea boss took charge of his first game over the weekend, coming away with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Brentford in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

But Lampard knows the league is the team's bread and butter and his immediate task is to steer 16th-placed Everton, just four points above Newcastle, away from trouble.

Despite the feel-good factor after his first game, there are still fears the visitors could go down this term - something they have not experienced since 1950-51.

Newcastle will also be rocking with the home fans enthused by their new boys, according to Lampard.

He said at his pre-match press conference: "Important game but we have to stay calm, a long way to go. Have to isolate them. We face a strong team who have reinforced but we need to go in without fear."

Lampard added that deadline-day signings Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli would be in the squad, along with Dominic Calvert-Lewin. But Ben Godfrey and Abdoulaye Doucoure will not return until next month.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

NEWCASTLE V EVERTON

Singtel TV Ch104 & StarHub Ch229, tomorrow, 3.45am