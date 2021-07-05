Magical Messi leads Argentina to semis

GOIANIA (Brazil) • Lionel Messi scored one goal and created two others as Argentina beat Ecuador 3-0 in Goiania on Saturday to reach the Copa America semi-finals.

In tomorrow's last-four match, the 14-time winners will play Colombia, who beat Uruguay 4-2 on penalties after the game ended in a stalemate earlier in the day.

Messi teed up goals for Rodrigo de Paul and Lautaro Martinez before firing home a stoppage-time free kick to cap a stunning individual performance for a record-extending 76th goal in 149 appearances. The scoreline was harsh on Ecuador, who ended the game with 10 men after Piero Hincapie's dismissal but had been competitive throughout.

"The truth is, it was a very tough match. We knew the difficulty of playing Ecuador, who work hard with players who are fast, physically strong, young," said Messi.

"It was a battle until we managed the (second) goal."

Argentina made a bright start with Martinez and German Pezzella having chances to score.

Carlos Gruezo almost cost his side a goal when his attempted back pass sent Messi clean through, but the six-time Ballon d'Or winner saw his shot cannon back off the post.

Up the other end, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez had to be alert to parry a long-range volley by Sebastian Mendez, while Alan Franco narrowly failed to connect at the back post.

Ecuador trailed 1-0 at the break, but still looked lively and Enner Valencia remained their most likely route back into the match.

Martinez finally ended Ecuador's resistance six minutes from time from Messi's pass after Hincapie was caught in possession by substitute Angel di Maria.

The defender completed a miserable few minutes as he was dismissed in stoppage time after dragging back di Maria when clean through, with Messi dispatching the resultant free kick.

David Ospina was the hero, saving two spot kicks on the day he earned his 112th international cap, taking him clear of previous joint-record holder Carlos Valderrama, as Colombia edged out Uruguay.

Dedicating the victory to his strife-torn country - Colombia has been wracked by riots and protests since April - the goalkeeper said: "We just want to give joy to our country, a country we want to be full of peace, full of people sharing and enjoying, because we have a beautiful country."

The country had been due to host the Copa alongside Argentina but the unrest and the coronavirus pandemic put paid to those plans.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE