Magical 9-0 victory a boost for United's title challenge

LONDON • Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his team had rediscovered their best form during Tuesday's 9-0 Premier League thrashing of Southampton after two disappointing results.

The Red Devils came into the contest on the back of a goal-less draw with Arsenal after a 2-1 defeat by bottom side Sheffield United, but turned on the style against the Saints to equal their 1995 winning margin over Ipswich.

Southampton played with 10 men for the majority of the game after Alex Jankewitz was sent off just two minutes into the game for a studs-up challenge on Scott McTominay and ended with nine men following Jan Bednarek's red card four minutes from time.

"We have been waiting on them (the players) to show the magic and tonight was a night that they could go and enjoy," Solskjaer, whose side ran riot via a double by Anthony Martial, Edinson Cavani, a Bednarek own goal, Marcus Rashford, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Daniel James and Bruno Fernandes' penalty, told BT Sport.

"Confidence is one thing but it was about the mojo and spark, the X-factor. We haven't had too many of them where we could sit down and enjoy the football. They enjoyed it... (there were) some good performances."

Manchester City are still top of the table and Pep Guardiola's men also have a game in hand.

But with United's goal difference dramatically boosted, Solskjaer believes that could be important later in the season.

City beat their city rivals to the 2011-12 league title thanks to a better goal difference after the teams finished level on points.

"You have to take your chances in tight or open games. You never know what might be the deciding factor," Solskjaer said. "We know better than anyone what goal difference can do to you because we've lost the league on goal difference."

For the visitors, they have now suffered 9-0 routs twice in the span of 16 months. That October 2019 thrashing by Leicester, who like United enjoyed a numerical advantage after Ryan Bertrand's early red card, was slightly worse as it occurred at St Mary's.

After suffering their worst top-flight away defeat, Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, who had nine players out injured, is worried old wounds have been reopened.

"We lost again in a horrible way. The same story: One man down and 90 minutes can be long," said the Austrian. "The lads had no alternatives - no players on the bench, no alternatives to defend better.

"It hurts more to have this result again. But the team is a different one now and we've had a good season so far. Let's see how the season ends."

REUTERS