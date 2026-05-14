Madonna, Shakira, BTS to headline World Cup final half-time show

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K-pop group BTS will be among the line-up at the MetLife Stadium on July 19.

NEW YORK – Madonna, Shakira and K-pop band BTS will headline a Super Bowl-style half-time show at the World Cup final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19 , organisers said on May 14.

British rock band Coldplay’s Chris Martin is curating the show, which is a first for a football World Cup final.

The biggest World Cup , with 48 teams, kicks off in the United States, Canada and Mexico on June 11.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced in March 2025 that there would be “the first-ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final”. He did not say at the time who was performing or how long the show and half-time would be.

“This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world,” he said on Instagram.

The move mirrors the show held during the final of the Copa America 2025 in Miami, when Colombian singer Shakira performed at half-time at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Mr Infantino added that FIFA also planned to “take over” New York’s Times Square on the final weekend of the tournament. AFP