Maddison opens Tottenham account in win at Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England - James Maddison opened his account for Tottenham Hotspur with the first goal in his side's 2-0 victory at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

The England midfielder, signed from relegated Leicester City, maintained his impressive start for his new club with a close-range finish after 17 minutes.

Bournemouth threatened to get back in the game in the second half, but Dejan Kulusevski doubled Tottenham's lead just past the hour with a neat finish following a slick build-up.

The win lifted new manager Ange Postecoglou's unbeaten side to the top of the standings ahead of the weekend's other games with seven points from their three matches.

Bournemouth have only one point from their three games. REUTERS