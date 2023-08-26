Maddison opens Tottenham account in win at Bournemouth

Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - August 26, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou and Pedro Porro celebrate after the match REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - August 26, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Emerson Royal, Ben Davies, Guglielmo Vicario and Richarlison celebrate after the match REUTERS/David Klein.
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - August 26, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Ben Davies, James Maddison, Pedro Porro and Oliver Skipp celebrate after the match REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - August 26, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Guglielmo Vicario reacts Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - August 26, 2023 AFC Bournemouth's Neto in action REUTERS/David Klein
Updated
53 sec ago
Published
57 sec ago

BOURNEMOUTH, England - James Maddison opened his account for Tottenham Hotspur with the first goal in his side's 2-0 victory at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

The England midfielder, signed from relegated Leicester City, maintained his impressive start for his new club with a close-range finish after 17 minutes.

Bournemouth threatened to get back in the game in the second half, but Dejan Kulusevski doubled Tottenham's lead just past the hour with a neat finish following a slick build-up.

The win lifted new manager Ange Postecoglou's unbeaten side to the top of the standings ahead of the weekend's other games with seven points from their three matches.

Bournemouth have only one point from their three games. REUTERS

