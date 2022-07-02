Mad about his businesses

"I never liked studying, but as I was taking my diploma course, I got interested in the marketing aspects, and thought about how I could apply it to my businesses," he said.

And so, he started MadShades in February. From conceptualising the unique eco-friendly bamboo temples and cases that are its trademark look, to the creation of its website and social media accounts, as well as stockpiling, it was all a one-man show.

In just two weeks, he recouped his initial outlay of $2,000.

"I'm not going to be a millionaire from this, but it's good to just learn the ropes about running a business and it feels good to create something," said Madhu.

MadKicks was established on June 6 and has more to do with his passion for football and desire to give back to the sport.

It offers a curriculum of four, eight or 12 weeks to help footballers aged eight onwards to understand what it takes to be a professional on and off the pitch.

There is a trial to assess the player's level, before a tailor-made programme is created to help the client improve.

Madhu, who has an Asian Football (AFC) Confederation C coaching diploma, said: "I have played professionally in Singapore and Malaysia and... for the national team, so I know what it takes to succeed. It would be a dream if I can play a part in the development of a future Lion."

For now, he feels he still can add to his 33 international caps and also aims to help lift his club from their current sixth position in the eight-team SPL.

Ahead of their match against Geylang International tonight, the 1.83m defender said: "I'm thankful to coach Akbar Nawas for giving me the opportunity to train with Balestier since April and signing me afterwards.

"We lost 6-1 in my first game back, against the Lion City Sailors, who are the worst opponents I could make my debut against.

"But we bounced back to beat Young Lions 1-0, and the clean sheet is a big morale-booster.

"Balestier have finished in the second half in recent seasons, but it doesn't have to be that way. I want to contribute to a winning mentality in the team, and I believe I still have what it takes to play for the national team."

TG PAGAR V LION CITY SAILORS

The Jaguars have confounded critics to still be in the top three, but could find themselves playing the Sailors at the worst time. The champions rebounded from defeat by Albirex to thump Young Lions 5-1, and the last time these teams met, Tanjong Pagar lost 6-1.

ALBIREX V TAMPINES

The Stags' last season unravelled after continental exertions. While they would have learnt from that experience, they are facing one of fittest teams in Albirex - who are unbeaten in 11 matches - just four days after their last AFC Cup Group H game in Kuala Lumpur.

YOUNG LIONS V HOUGANG

The Cheetahs did well at the AFC Cup group stage, but lost their former Crystal Palace midfielder Andre Moritz to a knee injury. For some reason, Hougang tend to struggle when up against the developmental side, losing six of their last 12 encounters.