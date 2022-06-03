Macron wants 'transparent' probe

PARIS • President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday urged the French government to investigate with "full transparency" the chaos at last week's Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, as the interior minister came under increasing pressure over the police's handling.

The mayhem outside the Stade de France ahead of the match on Saturday, when thousands of Liverpool fans with tickets struggled to enter and police responded with tear gas, raised questions over the capacity of Paris to host the Olympic Games in 2024.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who has faced criticism mainly from Britain after he blamed the chaos on ticket scams, admitted that the organisation could "clearly" have been better.

Government spokesman Olivia Gregoire said that the matter had been briefly discussed at Wednesday's regular cabinet meeting chaired by Mr Macron.

"What the president wants... is that light is shone on what really happened, in full transparency, and very quickly," she said, adding that the French president expected action to ensure that this "never happens again".

She also confirmed that 2,700 supporters had been unable to watch the match due to the chaos.

Mr Darmanin appeared later on Wednesday before a Senate committee hearing facing questions about security at the game.

Adopting a more conciliatory tone, he said: "Clearly things could have been organised better. It is evident that this celebration of sport was ruined and we very much regret the troubles."

He also said 110,000 people were "in and around" the stadium - exceeding its capacity by 35,000 - and as many as 70 per cent of tickets were found to be fraudulent by staff.

But he expressed regret over the "disproportionate" use of tear gas, saying "sanctions will be taken" against the officers.

While Liverpool officials have demanded an apology from French authorities, Real have yet to speak publicly on the chaos.

Defender Dani Carvajal, however, told ESPN that it's a "shame" that the final was "a bit tainted".

