Lyon sign Matic from Stade Rennais

Soccer Football - Europa League - Semi Final - First Leg - AS Roma v Bayer Leverkusen - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - May 11, 2023 AS Roma's Nemanja Matic during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/File Photo
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

Olympique Lyonnais have signed Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic from Stade Rennais, the Ligue 1 club announced on Saturday.

The 35-year-old has signed a contract with Lyon until June 2026, in a deal worth 2.6 million euros ($2.8 million).

Matic had two spells with Chelsea, where he won two Premier League titles, and also played for Manchester United and AS Roma before moving to Stade Rennais on a two-year contract in August 2023.

He missed training earlier this month which saw the club issue a statement criticising him. Matic said in reply that he had been dealing with enrolling his children in school.

Lyon are 16th in Ligue 1 after their 3-2 loss at home to Stade Rennais on Friday. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top