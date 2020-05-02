Lyon seek millions for missing place in Europe

PARIS • Lyon will seek "dozens of million euros" in damages, after they were deprived of a spot in a European competition following the French League's (LFP) decision to end the Ligue 1 season amid the coronavirus crisis, club president Jean-Michel Aulas has said.

With some teams having played 27 matches and others 28, the LFP drew up the final standings according to a performance index - number of points per game weighed by head-to-head record, resulting in Lyon finishing seventh with no chance of a European spot for 2020-2021.

"Given the judgment of the French Ligue 1 Championship, decreed today by the League, Olympique Lyonnais (OL) reserves the right to appeal against this decision and claim damages," Aulas told local newspaper Le Progres.

"It's a big loss of opportunity that has a financial value that amounts to dozens of million euros."

Aulas argued the season could have been finished in the form of play-offs behind closed doors in August and that the ranking method was disputable.

"We see that these standings are illogical. I don't want to single out a club more than another, but Nice played at home more than us and faced PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) only once while we played them twice," he explained.

Lyon were seventh after 28 games on 40 points, 10 behind third-placed Stade Rennais, who occupy the last Champions League qualifying spot.

PSG were awarded the title, with second-placed Marseille securing a direct access to the Champions League group phase.

"Over the last 10 years, OL caught up at least three times with the second-placed team while lagging more than 10 points behind," added Aulas.

Lyon, who have featured in a European competition every season since 1995-96, are still in this year's Champions League.

They beat Juventus 1-0 in the first leg of their last-16 tie and could still play next season if they win it this year, should it be completed.

Amiens, who were relegated along with Toulouse, said they would study the reasons behind the decision before planning any legal challenge.

REUTERS