Lyon go top after comeback win over Nice

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Oct 18 - Olympique Lyonnais came from behind to beat Nice 2-1 at home on Sunday and move top of a tightly packed Ligue 1 table.

Lyon are one of five teams on 14 points after seven games but lead on goal difference after Pavel Sulc and American midfielder Tanner Tessmann cancelled out Elye Wahi’s 18th-minute opener for Nice.

Lyon, who played the last 20 minutes with 10 men after substitute Keito Nakamura was dismissed for a dangerous studs-up challenge, survived a late scare when Wahi had an effort ruled out for offside four minutes into stoppage time.

Lyon, with a goal difference of plus eight, sit ahead of defending champions Paris St Germain, Paris FC and Lille, all on plus five, and Monaco on plus four.

Monaco, the league's last unbeaten side heading into the weekend, suffered their first defeat of the campaign as Noah Cadiou's 61st-minute penalty earned Lorient a 1-0 home victory.

Paris FC were 4-3 winners over Rennes at Stade Jean-Bouin on Sunday in a topsy-turvy tussle which featured four spot-kicks.

Newly capped France international Esteban Lepaul converted a hat-trick of penalties for Rennes but still ended up on the losing side, although his team are only one point off the league leaders in sixth place.

Lassine Sinayoko struck the decisive penalty for Paris FC in the seventh minute of stoppage time, his second goal of the game after Maxime Lopez scored the first two for the Parisians.

Earlier on Sunday, Olympique de Marseille recorded a second successive league win and their first convincing result of the season with a 5-2 triumph at Angers.

Lilian Raolisoa gave the hosts a 14th-minute lead before former Angers midfielder Himad Abdelli equalised in the 37th minute for Marseille and Nouhoum Kamissoko netted his first senior goal to complete the turnaround.

Amine Gouiri made it 3-1 on the rebound after Anthony Lopes saved his penalty, before Amine El Ouazzani converted a spot-kick for Angers. Late goals from Amine Harit and Igor Paixao lifted Marseille to ninth place with nine points. REUTERS