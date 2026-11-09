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Lyon appoint Vicens as manager until 2028

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Soccer Football - UEFA Conference League - FC Copenhagen v S.C. Braga - Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark - October 15, 2026 S.C. Braga coach Carlos Vicens reacts Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS

Soccer Football - UEFA Conference League - FC Copenhagen v S.C. Braga - Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark - October 15, 2026 S.C. Braga coach Carlos Vicens reacts Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS

PARIS, Nov 9 - Olympique Lyonnais have appointed Spain's Carlos Vicens as their new coach until June 2028 to succeed Paulo Fonseca, the French side said on Monday.

• "The management has chosen Carlos Vicens, whose approach to the game, demands and emphasis on player development fully match the direction set by the club," Lyon said in a statement.

• Vicens, 43, left SC Braga last month after 15 months in charge. He led the Portuguese side to the 2025-26 Europa League semi-finals.

• He was part of Pep Guardiola's coaching staff at Manchester City from 2021 to 2025.

• Vicens succeeds Fonseca, who left Lyon last week to become manager of Sporting.

• Lyon sit fifth in Ligue 1 and 13th in the Europa League standings. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.