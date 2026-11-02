Lyon and Paris FC win while Marseille continue to improve

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Nov 1 - Olympique Lyonnais and Paris FC both won on Sunday to keep in touch with the Ligue 1 leaders while Olympique de Marseille continued their recovery with a fourth league triumph in a row.

Lyon were 2-0 home winners over strugglers Angers while Paris FC posted a 3-1 victory over AS Monaco to both advance to 17 points from their opening nine matches of the season, three behind leaders Paris St Germain and one off second-placed Lille.

Marseille, who had a horror start to the season, are now up to sixth after a 2-0 home triumph over Toulouse while RC Strasbourg ended a run of four successive defeats in commanding fashion by beating visiting AJ Auxerre 5-1 in Sunday's early fixture.

Corentin Tolisso proved key to Lyon's success, setting up the first goal for Ernest Nuamah in the 38th minute and then heading home the second four minutes from time.

Paris FC had hit the woodwork twice before striker Lassine Sinayoko scored two goals in the last seven minutes of the first half to ensure the hosts had a handy lead at the break.

Folarin Balogun, who came on at halftime, pulled one back for Monaco in the 65th minute but they were caught as they went in search of the equaliser with Paris scoring their third when Sinayoko set up Pablo Pagis in the 74th minute. It was Monaco's fourth successive league clash without a victory.

Amine Harit had Marseille ahead in the second minute at the Stade Velodrome and Amine Gouiri took advantage of sloppy Toulouse defending to make it 2-0 in the 25th minute.

Strasbourg took time at home before delivering a spectacle for their supporters against an Auxerre side, who have conceded more goals away from home (18) than any other team in Europe's five major leagues this season.

Dario Essugo opened the scoring in the 41st minute before Martial Godo and a penalty converted by Conrad Harder stretched the Strasbourg lead after halftime.

Teenage Auxerre midfielder Liamfa Dioubate was sent off not long after Cameron Archer had pulled one back for Auxerre, and Gessime Yassine took full advantage to net twice in the closing stages. REUTERS