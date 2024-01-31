Luton's Adebayo scores first top-flight hat-trick in Brighton mauling

Soccer Football - Premier League - Luton Town v Brighton & Hove Albion - Kenilworth Road, Luton, Britain - January 30, 2024 Luton Town's Elijah Adebayo celebrates after the match with the match ball for completing a hat-trick Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge REUTERS
LUTON, England - Luton Town thrashed Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0 to move out of the Premier League relegation zone with Elijah Adebayo scoring a hat-trick after the Hatters went two goals up inside the first three minutes at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday.

Adebayo opened his tally with a header from close range after just 20 seconds before speedy winger Chiedozie Ogbene made it 2-0 after two minutes and 17 seconds.

Adebayo fired in his second of the night at the near post in the 42nd before completing his first top flight treble off a corner in the 56th.

In the history of the Premier League only Leicester City, in the opening two minutes against Derby County in 1998, had reached 2-0 quicker than Luton, who started the season as favourites for a quick return to the second tier.

The defeat left Brighton in eighth, level on 32 points with ninth-placed Manchester United, while Luton climbed one spot to 17th, a point clear of Everton who drew 0-0 at Fulham.

The evening had an emotional start before kickoff when Luton captain Tom Lockyer, recovering from a cardiac arrest during a match last month, walked around the pitch saluting the applauding crowd. REUTERS

