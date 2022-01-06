Lukaku to 'clean the mess up' after remarks

LONDON • Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku apologised on Tuesday after previously saying he was "not happy" at the club under manager Thomas Tuchel.

The forward's interview with Sky Sport Italia, filmed last month, was published last Thursday.

Tuchel then dropped the 28-year-old, who has suffered from injury and Covid-19 this season, for Sunday's 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

"To the fans I'm sorry for the upset that I've caused," Lukaku said on Chelsea's website.

"Obviously it's up to me now to restore your trust, and I'll do my best every day to show commitment on the training ground and in games to make sure we win games.

"And also to the manager, my teammates and the board, I apologise, because I think it was not the right moment, also.

"And I want to move forward from this and make sure that we start winning football games and make sure that I start performing for the team in the best manner."

Chelsea paid £98 million (S$179.9 million) in the summer for the former Manchester United attacker, who previously spent three seasons at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian had also told the Italian broadcaster that he wanted to return to Inter Milan.

"I think I should have been much clearer in my message to be honest," said Lukaku. "The interview was about saying goodbye to the Inter fans, it was not about trying to disrespect the (Chelsea) fans, the football club, the owner, my teammates, the technical staff.

"Because they made a lot of efforts for me to come back here and I wanted to come back here.

"So for me I came here when I was 18 it didn't go so well. Now I'm back at 28 in the prime years of my career - I can't really mess this up."

Earlier in the day, Tuchel said that he had accepted Lukaku's apology. "He apologised and is back in the squad for today's (Tuesday's) training. He did not do this intentionally to create noise... And it's the very first time he has behaved like this."

Fearing a backlash from fans over Lukaku's remarks, the Chelsea manager said that it was the player's responsibility to "clean the mess up", but added that the club would look after him.

"Well, he's very aware of what happened and what he created, but he can handle it," said the German. "We are happy that he is our player and we will protect him. If someone strongly disagrees, this is about the team with everything we do."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS