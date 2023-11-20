Lukaku’s four-goal haul lifts Belgium to big win over Azerbaijan

BRUSSELS - Striker Romelo Lukaku scored four goals in 20 first-half minutes as brilliant Belgium cruised to an emphatic 5-0 victory over 10-man Azerbaijan in a Euro 2024 Group F qualifier in blustery Brussels on Sunday.

Lukaku put on a magnificent display of clinical finishing as he took his tally in the pool to 14 in eight games as already qualified Belgium earned top spot in the group. Azerbaijan finished in fourth with seven points from their eight games.

The home side were 4-0 up inside 37 minutes as they profited from an early red card for Azerbaijan's Eddy Israfilov who was sent off for a second booking after a wild lunge on Lukaku.

Leandro Trossard scored a late fifth goal, but Belgium's effort was spearheaded by their captain Lukaku, who took his tally of international goals to 83 in 113 appearances before he was substituted at halftime. REUTERS