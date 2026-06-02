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Lukaku on the comeback trail, insists Belgium coach

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - European Qualifiers - Group J - Belgium v Wales - King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium - June 9, 2025 Belgium's Romelu Lukaku scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - European Qualifiers - Group J - Belgium v Wales - King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium - June 9, 2025 Belgium's Romelu Lukaku scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

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RIJEKA, Croatia, June 1 - The fitness and form of Belgium’s top scorer Romelu Lukaku pose no concerns ahead of the World Cup, coach Rudi Garcia insisted on the eve of Tuesday’s warm-up clash against Croatia.

The 33-year-old Lukaku was included in Belgium’s squad for this month’s tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the United States despite playing only an hour of competitive football this season.

Lukaku did not start for Napoli, making seven substitute appearances and netting a goal at Verona in February, and has been in Belgium since March rehabilitating a hamstring injury.

But his role as the country’s leading scorer, with 89 goals in 124 appearances, saw Garcia gamble on his fitness, and the coach is pleased with his decision.

“I’ve never seen a player as motivated as he is,” Garcia told a press conference on Monday. “I’m not worried about Romelu’s injury, but he has played very little.

“He is better than I expected and scores a lot in training. But it’s also logical that he’s not yet ready to start. He is still a long way from being able to play 90 minutes, but he could come on as a substitute.

"I don’t know how good he’ll be against Egypt or later in the tournament. He’s coming from a long way back, but I’m very happy that he’s with us.”

Belgium open their Group G campaign on June 15 against Egypt in Seattle before meeting Iran and New Zealand. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.