Lukaku on 'another level' as he makes return to Chelsea

LONDON • Romelu Lukaku is a familiar face to Premier League viewers, but the player who completed a £97.5 million (S$183 million) return to Chelsea on Thursday is, by his own admission, not the same one who departed England two years ago.

"Italy has brought me to another level. I have never felt this strong. I have reached another level, physically and mentally," the 28-year-old said in May.

The Belgium striker was transformed in Milan, changing his diet, losing weight and gaining form as he scored 64 goals in 95 games in all competitions over two years. He was central to the Italian club's first Scudetto in 11 years, on top of being named the best player in Serie A last season.

Lukaku is ready to live up to expectations as the second-most expensive transfer made by a British club behind the £100-million fee Manchester City paid to snag England midfielder Jack Grealish from Aston Villa last week.

Chelsea's record signing - the most the Blues had previously paid was £71.6 million for Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in 2018 - said: "I'm happy and blessed to be back. I came here as a kid who had a lot to learn, now I'm coming back with a lot of experience and more mature.

"The relationship I have with this club means so much to me. I've supported Chelsea as a kid, and now to be back and trying to help them win more titles is an amazing feeling.

Lukaku, who signed a five-year deal, returns to the club he joined from Anderlecht for the first time as a 17-year-old in 2011.

He left for Everton in 2014 after failing to score a goal in 10 league games and spending two full seasons out on loan.

He joins a team who won the Champions League last season and who defeated Villarreal on penalties on Wednesday to add the European Super Cup to their trophy cabinet.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel intends to build his attacking play around Lukaku and the burly forward has targeted Chelsea's first league title since 2016-17 as one of the trophies he is aiming for.

He added: "Since I left Chelsea, it's been a long journey with a lot of ups and downs, but these experiences made me strong and the challenge is to try to help the team win more trophies."

REUTERS, XINHUA