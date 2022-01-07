Lukaku lauded as blues defy odds

LONDON • Romelu Lukaku did not mark his return to the Chelsea side with a goal, but earned praise from his manager Thomas Tuchel after their 2-0 League Cup semi-final, first-leg home victory over Tottenham on Wednesday.

The Belgium striker had apologised on Tuesday for saying in a TV interview he was dissatisfied with his role at Stamford Bridge since joining from Inter Milan for a club-record fee of £97.5 million (S$179.2 million) in the close season.

He was left out of the squad for the 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool at the weekend, but Tuchel said he had no qualms about including him against Tottenham.

"I am happy with the performance, I liked how he played. He was strong, involved and showed huge commitment in our defensive work," the German said.

"I expected it honestly because Romelu can handle pressure and adversity. He seemed to be relaxed after the decision was made, after we finished our talks.

"I felt he was relaxed enough to have a performance like this."

Four draws in their last five Premier League games have stalled Chelsea's title challenge and left them 10 points behind leaders Manchester City (53), so the win was a welcome boost for a side hit with injuries and Covid-19 cases.

Defender Thiago Silva and midfielder N'Golo Kante were ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19 and Kai Havertz, who opened the scoring, broke his finger and was substituted at half-time.

They are also without injured fullbacks Reece James and Ben Chilwell, yet still managed to dominate when a Ben Davies own goal before half-time settled the game.

"I liked this performance. It was far from normal today against Tottenham who are compact and full of confidence," Tuchel added.

"We had two last-minute bad news with Thiago and N'Golo who were both supposed to start. We decided yesterday at the last minute to switch to a back four and the guys were very committed and focused to play how we played."

But the Chelsea boss also warned that "the game is not over yet", adding: "We have to arrive at full focus and top shape again (for the second leg on Jan 12)."

Ironically, Lukaku's return came against Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, who got the best out of him during their time together at Inter.

Conte was back at Chelsea for the first time since being sacked by the Blues in 2018, despite winning the Premier League and FA Cup.

The Italian, who won the Serie A title last season with Lukaku at Inter, claimed earlier this season that Chelsea had yet to work out how to utilise the Belgium star in the best way, but he has plenty of work to do with his own team.

"From the start Chelsea showed to be much better than us," he said.

"The first half we struggled a lot against one of the best teams in the world and, if you compare it to our team, there is no comparison. Today we've seen the difference between the two teams. It's very clear, there is an important gap."

Conte has enjoyed an encouraging start at Spurs since arriving in November and is unbeaten in his first eight league games.

But the Italian said reaching the next level will require more than just a few January signings.

"Tottenham in the last years, the level has dropped a lot, so we now have to fight to win every game," he added.

"We have to be humble and continue to work. It is not as simple as going to the transfer market.

"We have to fight to stay in a good league position. If we think we are close, we're not (thinking) in the right way."

