Lukaku gets Tuchel's backing to regain touch

LONDON • Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has defended Romelu Lukaku after the Belgium striker's uneasy start to his second stint at Stamford Bridge, following a club-record £97.5 million (S$178.3 million) move from Inter Milan last year.

The 28-year-old has only five goals and no assist in 16 Premier League games this season, a far cry from his 24 goals and 10 assists in the Serie A last term.

"We need a bit of more patience than we perhaps all wanted to have," said Tuchel yesterday ahead of today's Premier League trip to Crystal Palace.

"We demand a lot of our strikers in terms of intensity, so there are reasons why things are like this. It's an ongoing process.

"We still have trust in him because he has proved at previous clubs he is the guy who gets the last touch on attacks. Disappointed is not the right word. We are all humans and we keep on going."

Fresh from being crowned world club champions after beating Brazilian side Palmeiras 2-1 in the Club World Cup final last Saturday, the Blues will be playing their first league game in nearly a month - they beat Tottenham 2-0 at home on Jan 23.

And they will face a Palace side still winless in the top flight this year.

Chelsea are 16 points behind leaders Manchester City (63) but Tuchel's men are still third on 47 despite failing to win consecutive league games since October.

They will have a chance to erase that unwanted statistic today and Tuchel has also emphasised that a top-four finish is his priority.

"We have to realise we are in the race for the top four right now, which is a huge thing in the Premier League in general," he said.

Palace have won only two of their last 20 London derbies in the Premier League and are the overwhelming underdogs today.

The Eagles have dropped to 13th in the standings, having taken just three points from the 15 on offer so far this year.

But two of their five wins this season were against teams in the top four on the day - Tottenham and City.

Manager Patrick Vieira will be without Chelsea loanee and top scorer Conor Gallagher, who is ineligible, while Nathan Ferguson is a long-term absentee.

For Chelsea, Reece James and Mason Mount are the latest injury absentees.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

PALACE V CHELSEA

Singtel TV Ch104 & StarHub Ch229, 10.50pm