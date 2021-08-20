Lukaku confident of beating No. 9 jersey jinx

LONDON • New Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku said on Wednesday he was confident of justifying his record £97.5 million (S$182 million) transfer fee after he was given the No. 9 shirt at the club.

The 28-year-old began training this week in front of fans during an open session at Stamford Bridge after joining from Italian Serie A champions Inter Milan earlier this month.

"It feels great to be back... it doesn't feel like I'm coming into a new team because I've been here before and I know a few of the players from before," said Lukaku, who played for Chelsea for three seasons from 2011 to 2014.

When asked whether he would make his debut at Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, he said he had been training throughout the pre-season and "feels good".

"It's been good to join in with the guys and get to work," said the Belgium international, who missed the Blues' 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in their season opener last Saturday while he quarantined.

"Now it's just about getting to know all my teammates better and at the end of the day, I'm ready for Sunday if the manager needs me."

Lukaku, who was instrumental last season in leading Inter to their first Scudetto in 11 years with 24 goals in 36 league appearances, said he had matured since leaving Manchester United for Italy two years ago.

"I've learnt much more about myself, setting higher standards," he said.

"As a player, it's been about becoming more complete as the game in Italy is more different. The spaces are tighter, it's more technical and tactical, and that helped me a lot.

"The English game is different but for me, it's not something new. Whatever plan the coach has, I can adapt myself and help the team."

The No. 9 shirt at Chelsea has been something of a poisoned chalice in recent years, with Gonzalo Higuain, Fernando Torres, Alvaro Morata and Radamel Falcao all enduring long goal droughts while wearing the jersey.

But Lukaku jumped at the chance to take the number after the jersey was vacated when Tammy Abraham joined Roma earlier this week.

"Yes, I have the No. 9. I am happy and fortunate to be in this situation," he said.

"The dream is now a reality, so I have to prove (it) on the pitch. It's time to get to work and let my performance do the talking."

0 Romelu Lukaku failed to score a goal in 15 appearances during his first stint at Chelsea. He has also yet to score at Stamford Bridge (eight for Chelsea and six against). 1 The Belgium striker is the only player across the last 15 seasons to record 20+ goals and 10+ assists in a single Serie A campaign. $182m Lukaku is the most expensive player in history in terms of combined transfer fees, standing at a staggering £308.5 million - over £30m more than Neymar in second (£271.7m). 251 Lukaku has scored 251 goals in a total of 508 club appearances. He has also found the net 64 times in 98 games for Belgium and is the country's all-time leading goalscorer.

The striker also said he had no doubts Chelsea could challenge for the Premier League title this season, especially after their Champions League triumph last season.

"I have the chance to join a team that's very hungry and very ambitious," he said.

"I can't wait to add something to this group and I'm excited to get started."

