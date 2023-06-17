Luka Modric's Croatia aiming for first trophy against boosted Spain

ROTTERDAM – Luka Modric has been Croatia’s driving force on the way to Sunday’s Nations League final, where they could earn their first-ever major trophy against a Spain team he knows inside out.

Questions surround the veteran midfielder, 37, over his future both in international football and at club level with Spanish giants Real Madrid, with his contract set to end in June.

Before resolving them, the Croatia captain is aiming to lead his country to glory in Rotterdam.

The Balkan nation, with a population of only four million people, has consistently over-performed on the world stage over the past 25 years, starting with the team’s third-place finish at the 1998 World Cup.

They followed that up by reaching the 2018 World Cup final, where they were beaten by France, and again finished third in Qatar in 2022, eliminating favourites Brazil along the way.

“We have once again become a powerhouse in football, showing that despite all our problems, we have quality and character,” said Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic.

“Now we need to stay calm and smart, not rush towards that gold. That’s my great wish, bronze, silver and gold.”

Modric, who made his international debut in 2006, earned his 165th international cap against the Netherlands on Thursday.

He converted a penalty to help fire Croatia into Sunday’s final with a 4-2 extra-time triumph, one step closer towards that elusive “gold”.

The midfield maestro pulled the strings for his country, getting the better of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, but Manchester City’s Rodri will provide an even sterner test.

City’s Champions League final hero is the key piece in Luis de la Fuente’s La Roja, who are still finding their footing.

Joselu’s late winner to help them beat Italy in Enschede calmed the storm around Spain and they can end a trophy drought of over a decade, with their last triumph coming in Euro 2012.

With Luis Enrique at the helm, they lost in the 2021 Nations League final against France, a couple of months after they defeated Croatia in a thrilling 5-3 triumph to reach the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

Despite having the richer history on paper, thanks to their 2008 and 2012 Euros wins and lifting the 2010 World Cup, as well as having a greater player pool to draw from, Spain will not underestimate Croatia or Modric.

“Luka Modric is another example of a sportsman, a player that at his age still has that hunger and ambition to win things, he’s never tired of it,” said Joselu.

“He’s an example for all kids out there and another sign that age means nothing.”