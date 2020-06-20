Luiz's future at Arsenal uncertain

LONDON • David Luiz might have played his last game for Arsenal following their 3-0 Premier League defeat at Manchester City, with manager Mikel Arteta unsure if the defender has a future at The Emirates.

Having come on as a substitute for the injured Pablo Mari on Wednesday, Luiz was sent off and is suspended for Arsenal's trip to Brighton today and the game at Southampton next Thursday.

His contract expires on June 30 and when asked if Luiz had a future at the club, Arteta said on Thursday: "I don't know. He is very open, he is a leader. I was sure he was going to speak to everybody and he is very direct.

"That's what I like and value from him and I'm going to defend him with everything I have. He's shown me a lot of things in his time here and his career speaks for itself."

Luiz took the blame in the dressing room after he was at fault for Raheem Sterling's opening goal. He then gave away a penalty converted by Kevin de Bruyne early in the second half, with his foul on Riyad Mahrez also producing the red card.

For all his admiration of Luiz, Arteta conceded that the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic may result in Arsenal letting the Brazilian go.

"We cannot forget the financial situation and the way Covid-19 has hit every club and the economy," said the Spaniard, who had contracted the disease but has since recovered. "We have to make big decisions. We have also accepted pay cuts, not only the players but also the staff and board in order to help the situation."

Arteta also played down suggestions that the experience of playing in an empty stadium will be a factor when Arsenal visit Brighton, who will be playing their first game after the pandemic halted the league in mid-March.

"I don't think it's going to be a big issue," he said.

"We are all adapting and it's very strange, from the moment you travel, how you go to the stadium, the warm-ups, the game, it's all completely different."

The Gunners boss added that playmaker Mesut Ozil must rediscover his best form in training to win back his place, after the German was omitted against City.

"I'll put him on the pitch when I think he can give his best," Arteta said.

"A lot has happened to him in the last few weeks and I have to respect the timing of every player. Sometimes they need a bit of time."

Calum Chambers, Cedric Soares, Granit Xhaka and Mari will be absent due to injuries.

Arsenal are ninth in the league with 40 points from 29 matches, eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

REUTERS

