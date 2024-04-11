Luis Enrique confident PSG can recover to win tie against Barcelona

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Paris St Germain Press Conference - Paris-Saint-Germain Training Centre, Poissy, France - April 9, 2024 Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique during the press conference REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Paris St Germain v FC Barcelona - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - April 10, 2024 Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Updated
Apr 11, 2024, 06:50 AM
Published
Apr 11, 2024, 06:50 AM

PARIS - Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique said he is still confident his team can overcome a 3-2 home loss to Barcelona in their Champions League quarter-final and shine against the Spanish side next week to progress.

Still looking for a first Champions League crown, PSG gave up a 2-1 lead late in the second half on Wednesday against a Barca side who made the most of the chances they had, earning a narrow advantage for the return leg in Spain.

"It is clear that all defeats hurt and annoy, but I believe we played a good game against a very strong team," Luis Enrique told a press conference.

"We are only going to change the things that didn't work, we always have to appreciate what a match of this magnitude means.

"We're going to Barcelona with a lot of desire. It's a positive point of view to think that we can win there. It's going to be a final for us. I'm confident in my team."

Luis Enrique refused to comment on Kylian Mbappe's performance, as the France captain was shackled by Barcelona's defence and had little impact on the game.

The Spanish manager, who won the treble with Barcelona in 2015, said his side deserved to win and that Barca were not necessarily favourites even with a win in hand and the home field advantage.

"We are going to go to Barcelona to fight a war," he said.

"I never see the opposition as favourites, whoever they are. In top-level competition, that's how I see it. And I will continue to believe that we will go to Barcelona to win the game.

"I repeat. We could have won this game. (Football) is about small details and let's hope that the small details go our way in the second leg." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top