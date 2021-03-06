Lucky Spurs thank own goal, VAR

LONDON • Dele Alli delivered on his first Premier League start since the opening day of the season as Tottenham edged out Fulham 1-0 on Thursday.

The England midfielder was not credited with his first league goal in almost a year, but was the instigator as his effort deflected off Tosin Adarabioyo for an own goal.

However, Spurs were lucky to leave Craven Cottage with the three points as they resorted to the bad habits that have seen them drop so many points from winning positions this season.

Fulham, one of four sides to come from 1-0 down to draw 1-1 with Jose Mourinho's men in the reverse fixture earlier this season, dominated the second half.

Scott Parker's men also had a goal harshly disallowed for a handball by Mario Lemina before Josh Maja fired home, but the visitors held out to move within five points of the top four, in eighth place.

The controversy led the Fulham manager to take aim at the video assistant referee (VAR), blaming the technology for "killing" football's excitement.

"We're trying to make the game so pure and so sterile and trying to control every single phase to an absolute tee and that's where the problem lies for me," said Parker.

The incident came before International Football Association Board (Ifab), the game's law-making body, yesterday said accidental handballs that lead to a teammate either scoring or having a chance to score a goal will no longer be considered an offence.

Ifab also clarified the sport's handball rules in other situations.

On the win, Mourinho said: "In the end, it was not a very different game from some we had and we managed to concede late goals.

"Against Palace, Wolves, Newcastle, we concede late goals that took points away from us. Tonight was different, tonight we kept it."

Gareth Bale and Alli have largely been bystanders as Son Heung-min and Harry Kane kept Spurs' chances of a place in the Champions League next season alive.

But all four started together for the first time in a top-flight game.

The Portuguese was rewarded with Spurs' first successive league wins since they topped the table in November, with three of the front four combining for the winner. On Alli's inclusion after being frozen out for much of the campaign, Mourinho said he "deserved it".

Fulham remain three points adrift of safety in 18th. They were again left to rue a lack of killer instinct in front of goal, with Lemina blazing a sitter well over the bar from close range.

Meanwhile, Everton moved up to fifth thanks to Richarlison, who netted for the fourth time in as many games, as they ground out a 1-0 win at relegation strugglers West Brom. The Toffees are a point behind fourth-placed Chelsea (47) but have a game in hand over the Blues.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS