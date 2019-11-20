'Lucky' Danes through as Azzurri score perfect 10

PARIS • Denmark coach Age Hareide admitted that his side were lucky to qualify for Euro 2020 at the expense of their hosts Ireland on Monday.

Ireland needed to win in Dublin to clinch qualification for next year's 24-team Finals, but Matt Doherty's late header was only enough for a 1-1 draw.

A closely fought contest, low on technical quality, swung the Danes' way when the unmarked Martin Braithwaite stuck out a boot to divert a Henrik Dalsgaard cross into the net on 73 minutes.

Ireland scored a late equaliser to draw 1-1 in Copenhagen in June and they did it again as Wolverhampton right-back Doherty headed in with five minutes left.

"We didn't play well at all," Hareide told a press conference.

"I don't know what happened. Solid defensive play saw us through the first half.

"We got in front in the second half but eased off. We are lucky to get away with a draw."

Despite Ireland throwing everything at his men, they held on to take second place in Group D with 16 points. Switzerland leapfrogged them into top spot by one point with a 6-1 win at minnows Gibraltar, who lost all eight games.

600 Minutes goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel had gone without conceding for Denmark until Matt Doherty's equaliser for Ireland.

In Group J, Italy had already wrapped up qualification but they saved their best for last, making it 10 wins from 10 by hammering Armenia 9-1 in Palermo.

Serie A top scorer Ciro Immobile and Nicolo Zaniolo both scored braces, while Nicolo Barella and Alessio Romagnoli found the net before Chelsea midfielder Jorginho converted a penalty.

Riccardo Orsolini came off the bench to score on his Italy debut and Federico Chiesa finished off the scoring after Edgar Babayan had pulled one back for Armenia.

It was an 11th straight win in all for Roberto Mancini's side, with Italy scoring nine times in a game for the first time since beating the United States 9-0 at the London Olympics in 1948.

"We had the right approach to the game and you don't score nine goals by chance," the coach purred.

"It will be really difficult to leave some people at home when I select the squad for the Finals. They would all deserve to be there."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE