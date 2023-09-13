Luciano Spalletti in ‘heaven’ after Davide Frattesi double gives Italy Euro boost

MILAN – Luciano Spalletti said that he is in “heaven” in his new job as Italy coach, after Davide Frattesi got the Azzurri’s Euro 2024 qualifying campaign back on track with a brace in Tuesday’s entertaining 2-1 win over Ukraine.

The Italians occupy the second of two automatic qualifying places in Group C after Spalletti’s first victory on his home debut, which came thanks to two goals in the first 30 minutes at the San Siro from Inter Milan midfielder Frattesi.

The 22-year-old, who was picked in place of the injured Sandro Tonali, rifled in two low finishes to move Italy level on seven points with Ukraine, who scored through captain Andriy Yarmolenko, and North Macedonia.

With the job done, Italy will face Malta in October before travelling to Wembley, the site of their thrilling triumph at the last European Championship, to take on England who lead the group by six points.

“I’ve settled in very well. It’s incredible being here, I feel like I’m in heaven, surrounded by blue,” Spalletti said.

“There was a lot of pressure in recent weeks, and I had to understand many things in a short time.

“We have difficulties, like everyone, but we also have obligations that we need to take on. And when we’re in difficulty we need to know how to act.”

Tuesday’s win might have had a tight scoreline but there were encouraging signs that Italy were beginning to take on some of Spalletti’s methods.

Apart from a brief period after the break, the Azzurri dominated the match with a flowing brand of football reminiscent of the Napoli team Spalletti led to a historic Serie A title last season.

Missing many first-choice players including Juventus forward Federico Chiesa, Italy could easily have won by more.

They wasted a host of chances but put in a performance which was worlds away from the dismal 1-1 draw with North Macedonia last Saturday.

“Italy played with real intensity, it was hard for us to keep up with them,” admitted Ukraine coach Serhiy Rebrov.