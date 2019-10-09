Low to let ter Stegen start against Argentina

1.16 Goals conceded by Marc-Andre ter Stegen per 90 minutes this season, just lower than Manuel Neuer (1.18).

DORTMUND • The wrangle over who deserves to wear the national No. 1 jersey has gripped German football since last month's Euro 2020 qualifiers when Marc-Andre ter Stegen voiced his unhappiness at being the long-term understudy to Manuel Neuer.

The Barcelona stopper had told reporters his back-up role - his last competitive match was in 2017 - "drives me a bit mad" as "you give the best of yourself and you aren't where you want to be".

In response, Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness warned Germany coach Joachim Low in an interview with local daily Bild that "we would never accept a changing of the guard" and if the club's undisputed first-choice goalkeeper and skipper Neuer were dropped, "we would stop releasing our players for international duty".

While a Bayern spokesman later told local magazine Der Spiegel that Hoeness had backtracked on those comments, it is a threat Low has appeared to take seriously, given the decimating effects of a boycott on Die Mannschaft. Bayern have four players, including key men Joshua Kimmich and Serge Gnabry, in the current squad.

That is why the 2014 World Cup-winning coach has kept Neuer as his No. 1 for Euro 2022 as long as "nothing extraordinary happens".

However, Low will give ter Stegen a chance to impress in goal when Germany take on Argentina in a friendly in Dortmund today.

Ahead of the clash with Lionel Scaloni's team, who will be without captain Lionel Messi owing to his three-month international ban, Low said: "Together with (goalkeeper coach) Andreas Kopke, we've decided that Marc will play in Dortmund and Manu in Tallinn (Germany's Euro 2020 qualifier against Estonia on Sunday).

"We've discussed it with both players. We all can just be happy to have two world-class goalkeepers with Neuer and ter Stegen.

"Kevin Trapp or Bernd Leno are also capable of outstanding performances.

"It's clear that every single one is ambitious and wants to play. We need and want this situation in the national team.

"We fully understand his (ter Stegen's) disappointment but it's like that - only one can play... and Manu has played very good games for us recently. He is our captain."

The stiff competition in goal does, however, provide a happy headache for Low, who will be missing a dozen regulars today.

He confirmed at his pre-match press conference yesterday that an experimental side would take to the Westfalenstadion.

Low added: "The injuries mean we can't continue playing together, it makes things more difficult with regard to 2020."