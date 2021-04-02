Low not going out on a high

DUISBURG • Germany had vowed to make it their goal to give departing coach Joachim Low a winning send-off when he steps down after Euro 2020. Instead, they sank to a new low after a humiliating 2-1 home loss to North Macedonia on Wednesday, increasing the pressure on the 61-year-old.

The hosts' first World Cup qualifying defeat in 20 years means that he will be leaving Die Mannschaft in third place in Group J on six points, behind 65th-ranked North Macedonia.

Armenia are the surprise leaders after they struck twice inside the final four minutes for a 3-2 victory over Romania in Yerevan to make it three wins out of three.

Only the group winners are guaranteed progression to next year's Finals in Qatar, while the runner-up must finish among the top 10 second-placed teams to qualify for the European play-offs.

Germany have never failed to qualify for the World Cup, although they did not enter the inaugural edition in 1930 and were banned from competing in 1950.

As such, questions will be raised over whether Low's farewell after a 15-year stint will be hastened.

German football expert Raphael Honigstein told the BBC Football Daily podcast that the upset could not have come at a worse time, with no more competitive games left till the June 11-July 11 European Championship.

"Now with this performance and this result, everything is back to where we were after the 6-0 defeat by Spain," he said of the four-time world champions' previous embarrassment last November.

"Now it's going to be two months of 'Is Low still the right guy? Why is the team so tired? Where is the inspiration? Where is the creativity?'

"In many ways, (this is) really the worst outcome after these three games... It's going to be pretty difficult for Low and the team to find any sort of confidence going into the Euros."

Germany opened with wins over Iceland (3-0) and Romania (1-0) but the German press have since gone on the offensive.

2001 The year Germany suffered a 5-1 thrashing by England in a World Cup qualifier before embarking on an unbeaten streak spanning 35 matches.

"How embarrassing!" screamed a headline on Bild's website.

Football magazine Kicker wrote "Nasty Surprise" while Frankfurt-based daily FAZ went with "Rude awakening for the German team".

Low could not hide his feelings either.

"The disappointment is huge," said the crestfallen manager after Napoli midfielder Eljif Elmas scored the winner five minutes from time.

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan's penalty had drawn Germany level following 37-year-old striker Goran Pandev's first-half opener.

Striker Timo Werner had a massive chance to put the hosts ahead in Duisburg but could not score from close range, earning the wrath of Low and adding to his club woes with Chelsea.

The former RB Leipzig striker, who has now scored only two goals in his last 31 appearances for club and country, almost missed the ball completely from Gundogan's square pass in the 80th minute.

"He must put that ball away, no question at all," Low told German media RTL. "If he makes a clean contact with the ball, it's a goal."

Yet the howler could not mask the team's poor overall performance.

Against 28-1 underdogs, who recorded three shots on target, Germany had just two, including the spot kick that Gundogan put away.

"The fact is, that shouldn't have been allowed to happen," admitted stand-in captain Gundogan.

"It felt as though North Macedonia only got near our goal twice and scored twice - it was too easy. We had chances and only scored one goal."

Germany also missed several early chances, including a skied shot by Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry with the goal at his mercy.

North Macedonia coach Igor Angelovski said: "We've never beaten a team with so many titles. Now we have to get some rest as what we have accomplished still hasn't sunk in."

