Loss may be hammer blow to blues' title charge

LONDON • Up until yesterday, Chelsea had the best defensive record in the English Premier League, conceding just six goals across 14 games played this season.

That proud record ended at the London Stadium yesterday as West Ham became the first team to score more than once against them this season en route to a stunning 3-2 win.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel told BT Sport: "I don't think we did a bad match, it was OK, we can win with this performance.

"It is tough to play here, we did too many individual mistakes, we did already against Manchester United and Watford and got punished - if you want a result at this level you have to minimise mistakes. We talked about it before, it's obviously not helped."

While there had been signs in the past two weeks that there were chinks in the armour after a 1-1 draw with United and a "lucky" 2-1 victory at Watford, the last opposing team to net two goals or more in the league was Aston Villa back in May.

Chelsea had seemed to be in control of the game after 28 minutes, when Thiago Silva scored with a header from a Mason Mount corner that West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski could only touch on to a post before it went in.

But the European champions allowed the hosts back into the game in the 40th minute, when Jorginho put Edouard Mendy under pressure with a poor back pass and the Blues goalkeeper brought down Jarrod Bowen for a penalty that was converted by Manuel Lanzini.

It took Chelsea only four minutes to get back in front again when Mount, back to his best after an absence due to wisdom teeth problems, connected with a long pass from Hakim Ziyech for a perfect volley that caught out Fabianski at his near post.

Seeking greater firepower up front, Chelsea brought on Romelu Lukaku at the start of the second half to replace the injured Kai Havertz. But fourth-placed West Ham drew level again in the 56th minute when Bowen fired in hard and low from the edge of the box.

Arthur Masuaku then turned the game their way in the 87th minute when he caught out Mendy with what looked like a cross, only for the ball to fly into the near corner of the goal.

On the penalty, Tuchel said: "Everybody is involved, the pass is not the best decision, the orientation is not the best, we can save it but the decision-making is also not the best from Edu in this moment."

On errors creeping into their game, Mount said fatigue had gotten to his teammates, adding: "We have had a difficult week and the game midweek we came away with three points where maybe we shouldn't have... We regroup and come back next game."

This was West Ham's latest scalp following upsets over Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, United, Tottenham and Leicester in all competitions this season.

Hammers boss David Moyes later admitted that Masuaku's winner was freakish but there is genuine belief his players can push on to claim a maiden top-four spot after qualifying for the Europa League last season.

"Truthfully, I didn't think we played that well today. But we got the goals and in other games I don't think we played any worse or any better but we haven't got the goals," the Scot said.

REUTERS

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

RESULTS

West Ham 3 Chelsea 2

Wolves 0 Liverpool 1

Newcastle 1 Burnley 0

Southampton 1 Brighton 1

Watford v Man City

Late kick-off

TODAY

Man United v Palace

Ch102 & Ch227, 10pm

Villa v Leicester

Ch102 & Ch227,

tomorrow, 12.30am

Tottenham v Norwich

Ch103 & Ch228, 9.50pm

Leeds v Brentford

Ch104 & Ch229, 9.50pm

TOMORROW

Everton v Arsenal

Ch102 & Ch227, Tuesday, 4am

All on Singtel TV & StarHub