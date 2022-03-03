Loss hurts all at Spurs: Conte

LONDON • Tottenham's trophy drought since they won the 2008 League Cup will likely be extended after they were eliminated in the fifth round of the FA Cup by Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

Boro also claimed their second successive English top-flight scalp - the Championship outfit knocked Manchester United out of the competition in the previous round via a penalty shoot-out.

Josh Coburn drilled in the decisive goal in the 107th minute for a 1-0 win after both sides could not break the deadlock in normal time at the Riverside Stadium.

It was another setback for Spurs manager Antonio Conte, who just last week had questioned his future at the club.

The Italian fielded a full-strength side, sticking with the starting XI who won 4-0 at Leeds in the league on Saturday, but Boro were good value for the win.

He said: "This defeat has to hurt me, my players and everyone that works in Tottenham.

"I feel we lost a big chance here. When you are playing against a team that have played in the Premier League, you have to kill, in a sporting way, your opponent.

"When you don't score the chances you create, then you give them confidence. They deserved to go to the next round."

His counterpart Chris Wilder, whose side are eighth in the second tier, credited the fans for creating a passionate atmosphere.

"The supporters gave us the energy to produce a top performance," he said.

"We are delighted be in the next round, I would love it to be a home tie. A great reward for everybody who has followed this club.

"We want to make memories. We had one at Old Trafford and I believe we have had one in our own stadium, which is brilliant."

However, fellow Championship side Peterborough could not replicate Boro's heroics, with Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish on target as Premier League leaders Manchester City beat the hosts 2-0.

They held out valiantly to keep the game 0-0 going into the interval, but Mahrez put City ahead on the hour mark, cutting in from the right side and drilling his shot into the far corner.

Pep Guardiola's men then doubled their lead with a goal of prime quality - Phil Foden struck a ball from deep which Grealish brought down with a sublime touch before a clinical finish to kill the game off.

"We are in the next round and in the end, the quality of our players made the difference," Guardiola said. "Riyad always had this quality in the final third.

"He (Grealish) was aggressive in the final third and is back from injury and played a really good level."

Crystal Palace also advanced to the last eight after Cheikhou Kouyate and Jairo Riedewald cancelled out Josh Tymon's strike for a 2-1 win over second-tier Stoke.

REUTERS