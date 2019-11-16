Football: Losing habit must end, says Singapore coach Yoshida

Three matches against Asian sides ranked in the top 100 have produced three defeats and, while the Lions have performed creditably in all, national coach Tatsuma Yoshida knows this habit cannot continue.

On Thursday against the reigning Asian champions Qatar, Singapore, 159th in the world and 102 spots lower than their hosts, held their own despite the 2-0 loss.

Yoshida said: "Three months ago, maybe Qatar were too far from us. Now, our players have shown very good improvement and Qatar are not too far. Their level is, of course, still above us, but not too far.

"This is a friendly and the result doesn't really matter but the players must never get used to losing.

"We played very well, but in front of the opponents' goal, we couldn't do enough to score. We didn't have so many chances, but we had enough clear ones like Iqram (Rifqi)'s one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

"Our build-up is much better. Before, it was so-so but today it was much better. The guys understand each other and what they have to do much better than before. Game by game, they have shown strong improvement.

"We had some concept for this game, which the players could follow. We should have scored from the clear chances we had. When we didn't, we are bound to be punished by such quality opponents."

The Republic had also fallen to world No. 69 Saudi Arabia and 85th-ranked Uzbekistan in last month's World Cup qualifiers.



Singapore captain Hariss Harun tussling with Qatar's Karim Boudiaf. The central midfielder has earned the coveted century of caps. PHOTO: QFA



At the Al Duhail SC Stadium, Yoshida, who took over in May, continued his philosophy of giving new faces a chance. In came Home United's Iqram, 23, for his international debut at left-back after Shakir Hamzah was dropped for disciplinary issues.

Balestier Khalsa forward Hazzuwan Halim, 25, was also handed his first start, while Warriors FC striker Khairul Nizam, 28, was in the starting XI for the first time since June 2017 as the Lions lined up in a 4-3-3 formation with captain Hariss Harun earning his 100th cap in central midfield.

In the 20th minute, Tampines Rovers midfielder Shahdan Sulaiman conjured up a long diagonal pass to free Iqram, whose low effort was saved by Ahmed Al-Bakri.

Ghana-born striker Mohammed Muntari then gave Qatar the lead 11 minutes later with a first-time shot off Ismaeel Mohammad's cross.

Hazzuwan had the opportunity to equalise just four minutes later, but saw his instinctive flick blocked by Ahmed. Qatar doubled their lead before half-time via an own goal, as Shahdan turned Ismaeel's cross past goalkeeper Hassan Sunny.

Despite Hariss' attempts to push forward and augment the attack, and Yoshida sending on attackers Sahil Suhaimi, Ikhsan Fandi and Gabriel Quak, the Lions could not find a goal to match their enterprise against opponents who have now kept four clean sheets in their last five games.

Yoshida, 45, was pleased with the performance, if not the result. The Japanese said: "Iqram, Nizam and Hazzuwan did very well. Iqram was quite nervous but he made many chances, which shows he can do it and can be an important player.

"Nizam was quite tired in the second half but he was also very good on top by holding the ball, good movement, good communication.

"He will provide good competition for Ikhsan. As for (1.69m) Hazzuwan, many are concerned about his small size but it doesn't matter because of his quickness, technique and ideas that create chances.

"Unfortunately, we could not celebrate Hariss' 100th cap with a win but this doesn't change his great achievements and once again he showed his standard."

Singapore will now look to end their four-match winless run when they take on Yemen in a World Cup Group D qualifier in Bahrain on Tuesday. Both teams had played out an exciting 2-2 draw in their last encounter at the National Stadium in September.