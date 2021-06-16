Lorenzo's no longer Insigne-ficant

ROME • Long overlooked in the national team set-up, Lorenzo Insigne served notice of his intentions at Euro 2020 with a sublime goal in Italy's impressive opening win against Turkey.

Under Roberto Mancini, the Napoli captain has finally been given his chance to shine on the international scene as a starter, a position he intends to keep ahead of Italy's second Group A game against Switzerland today.

"Do I feel like a leader? No, only older," said the 30-year-old, who made his international debut nine years ago and has scored nine times in 42 appearances, with five of those strikes coming after Mancini took over in 2018.

It was nearly four years ago when then-manager Gian Piero Ventura's refusal to utilise Insigne from the bench in a goal-less draw against Sweden condemned four-time winners Italy to miss out on the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

Called up to the national side under Cesare Prandelli in 2012, Insigne has been in all the Italy squads since, but never regarded as a key player.

During the 2014 World Cup, he had a mere spectator's role during their group-stage exit, and again at Euro 2016 under Antonio Conte, when Italy bowed out in the quarter-finals.

But Mancini confirmed the forward, who got his first start at a major tournament last week, was now one of his first names on the team sheet.

"Insigne is fundamental for us," said the former Manchester City boss. "For the role of linking things together. He's an important player for our game."

Insigne, who hit a personal-best 19 league goals in Serie A last season, is also enjoying being let off the leash after the rigid tactics under Ventura.

"The coach has got us in the right frame of mind to express ourselves as best we can and have fun," he said. "The strength of this Italy? It's the group. The coach has created a great group.

"No one is assured of a place, whoever plays knows what we have to do, to put ourselves at the service of each other."

59 Italy are Switzerland's most frequent opponents. This is the 59th match between the sides, with Italy winning 28 of their last 58 matches and losing only eight.

Midfielder Jorginho went a step further, drawing parallels with his club, Champions League winners Chelsea.

"This group resembles Chelsea, it's wonderful, they are so hungry and want to prove something, from the youngest to the most experienced," he said.

Italy, European champions in 1968, head into their clash with Switzerland on a 28-match unbeaten run, as they look for a ninth consecutive win without conceding.

However, Swiss coach Vladimir Petkovic wants to puncture the feel-good factor surrounding the hosts at the Stadio Olimpico, a ground he knows all too well.

Before taking up the reins of the national team, he was the manager of Lazio from 2012-2014, winning the 2013 Italian Cup, and the Bosnian-Swiss hopes his side can play the role of spoilers.

"Returning to Rome, a wonderful city in which I lived a very important part of my career, is always nice," he said. "Italy are objectively out in front, especially with their recent results, but we can target second place and nothing is to be taken for granted."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

ITALY V SWITZERLAND

Singtel TV Ch141 & StarHub LiveNow app, tomorrow, 2.50am