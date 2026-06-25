Lopetegui stresses the positives after Qatar knocked out of World Cup

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SEATTLE, June 24 - Qatar were knocked out of the World Cup after defeat by Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday, but coach Julen Lopetegui said his players should be proud of their progress, having won their first point at the finals.

Their tournament was "very positive, despite today (being) a big disappointment", Lopetegui told reporters after a 3-1 loss which confirmed their elimination in the group stage.

Qatar had only played at the World Cup once before, four years ago as hosts when they crashed out having lost all three of their games.

Having reached the tournament through qualifying for the first time, Qatar snatched a late equaliser in a surprise 1-1 draw against Switzerland in their opening game.

They were then routed 6-0 by co-hosts Canada but still had a chance to progress with a win against Bosnia, though Lopetegui said that qualifying at all was an achievement.

He added that Qatar had shown they belong at the tournament and set a platform for a new generation to develop, with some members of the squad likely playing their last World Cup.

"This last match ... allowed us to take one step ahead in Qatar football, Qatar history," he said.

"I think that they showed that at least we were able to compete in these kinds of matches."

He added: "I don't know if this will be or not the last match for some of them but the young players, they have to learn and take this example for the future, to be able to have other possibilities in history – I don't know when it's going to happen." REUTERS