Lopes volley takes 10-man Marinos into Asian Champions League semis

Soccer Football - Asian Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Yokohama F Marinos v Shandong Taishan - Nissan Stadium, Yokohama, Japan - March 13, 2024 Yokohama F Marinos' Anderson Lopes celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou
Soccer Football - Asian Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Yokohama F Marinos v Shandong Taishan - Nissan Stadium, Yokohama, Japan - March 13, 2024 Yokohama F Marinos players celebrate their first goal, scored by Anderson Lopes REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou
Soccer Football - Asian Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Yokohama F Marinos v Shandong Taishan - Nissan Stadium, Yokohama, Japan - March 13, 2024 Yokohama F Marinos' Anderson Lopes celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou
Updated
Mar 13, 2024, 08:45 PM
Published
Mar 13, 2024, 08:45 PM

YOKOHAMA - Ten-man Yokohama F Marinos booked their place in the semi-finals of the Asian Champions League on Wednesday as Anderson Lopes' volley earned Harry Kewell's side a 1-0 win over Shandong Taishan to complete a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Katsuya Nagato had been sent off for a second bookable offence two minutes into the second half in Yokohama for a Marinos side that held a slender 2-1 lead over the Chinese side from the first leg last week.

But Lopes' 75th-minute strike gave the Japanese a two-goal cushion overall and Gao Zhunyi's sending off with seven minutes remaining eased Yokohama's path to the next round.

Marinos will face Ulsan Hyundai in the semi-finals on April 17 and 24 after Hong Myung-bo's side saw off fellow South Korean side Jeonbuk Motors with a 2-1 aggregate win in their semi-final on Tuesday.

"I'm glad it's over," said Kewell. "We worked hard over the two legs. 

"They're a very difficult team, they play direct, they're big, they're strong. 

"I don't think we helped ourselves but we got the job done. We created enough chances, especially in the first part of the game, to bury it."

Marinos will be playing in the semi-finals for the first time in the club's history and were rarely troubled by a Shandong side needing to score to keep alive their hopes of progressing.

After a tight first half, the complexion of the game changed when Nagato was sent off in the 47th minute for a foul on Tong Lei having picked up his first booking just before halftime.

Li Yuanyi went close to levelling the overall score on the hour mark, lifting the ball over the goal from close range after William Popp had kept out the midfielder's initial effort.

Marinos continued to attack despite being shorthanded and Lopes struck with 15 minutes remaining, cracking in a left-foot volley from Riku Yamane's lofted pass.

Gao's dismissal for taking down Ryo Miyaichi snuffed out Shandong's hopes of finding a way back into the tie and Marinos progressed to complete the semi-final line-up.

In west Asia, Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia will face Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates having seen off compatriots Al-Ittihad on Tuesday. 

Al-Ain, meanwhile, eliminated Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr on Monday. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top