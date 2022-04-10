Lopes shines against Jaguars

Flicks, pirouettes, no-look passes. Lion City Sailors' star playmaker Diego Lopes was at his sparkling best in their top-of-the-table Singapore Premier League (SPL) clash with Tanjong Pagar United at the Jalan Besar Stadium last night.

Most importantly for the Sailors, their €1.8 million (S$2.7 million) man also had goals in him, netting twice to set them on their way to a 6-1 win over the Jaguars.

Lopes has shown only sporadic glimpses of his talent since arriving from then-Portuguese Primeira Liga side Rio Ave at the start of last season as the Sailors' statement signing. One example was a stunning volleyed winner against Hougang United last term.

He said the key to his star turn yesterday was being able to "build my game" by playing regularly.

The Brazilian started only 10 of his 19 appearances last season, with most of those coming under Kim Do-hoon after he took over in the middle of last season.

This term, he has started five of seven games despite heavy rotation of the star-studded squad.

"I have the trust of the coach, I've played more 90-minute games and yes, I would say this was one of my best since I've arrived here," said Lopes.

Against Tanjong Pagar, the 27-year-old opened the scoring after just nine minutes, looping a header over goalkeeper Zharfan Rohaizad.

He doubled his side's advantage in the 28th minute, drilling in a low shot from the edge of the box.

Lopes turned creator five minutes later, splitting Tanjong Pagar's defence with an incisive through pass to send Shahdan Sulaiman clear on goal to score.

Tanjong Pagar had fought back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 in their last match against Tampines Rovers, but there was no way back for them here.