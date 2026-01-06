Lookman shines as Nigeria romp through to Cup of Nations quarter-finals

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FEZ, Morocco, Jan 5 - Victor Osimhen struck twice as Nigeria eased to a 4-0 victory over Mozambique in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 on Monday, with Ademola Lookman turning in a virtuoso performance.

Nigeria’s dominance was near total as Lookman scored the opening goal and produced three assists to drive his side into the quarter-finals, where they will meet Algeria or the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Akor Adams netted the other goal.

The scoreline was the biggest margin of victory at the tournament in Morocco and could easily have been doubled had Nigeria not spurned easy chances. REUTERS