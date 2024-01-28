Lookman double puts Nigeria into Cup of Nations quarter-finals

Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Round of 16 - Nigeria v Cameroon - Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, Ivory Coast - January 27, 2024 Nigeria's Ademola Lookman celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Round of 16 - Nigeria v Cameroon - Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, Ivory Coast - January 27, 2024 Nigeria's Victor Osimhen in action with Cameroon's Oumar Gonzalez REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Updated
23 sec ago
Published
27 sec ago

ABIDJAN - Ademola Lookman’s brace ensured Nigeria a place in next weekend’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals as they beat long-standing foes Cameroon 2-0 in the last 16 on Saturday.

Lookman’s 36th minute goal at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium opened the scoring and he contributed a second on the stoke of full time as Nigeria largely outplayed Cameroon.

They will face Angola in the last eight in Abidjan next Friday after the Angolans beat Namibia 3-0 in Bouake earlier on Saturday in the first of the knockout round games.

While Lookman’s double made him a key figure in the win, Nigeria’s African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen proved outstanding with his work rate and drove his team to victory.

It was as much as Nigeria deserved, showing much improved form after a largely uninspiring showing in the group phase where they finished second in their section. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top