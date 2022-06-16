Long wait finally over for 2026 Cup bid cities

NEW YORK • The countdown to World Cup 2026 kicks off in earnest today, as football fans across Canada, Mexico and the United States learn whether their cities made the coveted cut to host the 48-team tournament.

Four years after Fifa selected the tri-country North American bid, world football's governing body will announce the host cities after a lengthy process shrouded in mystery.

With 22 host cities still in the running this week, according to Fifa, many expect the United States to see 10 of its candidates chosen, with Vancouver, Edmonton and Toronto in contention to the north.

In Mexico, where football is less a sport than a religion, three candidate cities - Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey - are all but assured the gig.

Under Fifa's plan, 60 of the 80 matches are expected to be played in the US. Its neighbours will host 10 matches each.

Of course, anything can happen ahead of the media spectacle in New York City.

"Some of the cities understood probably from the beginning they were a longer shot than others ... Five or six cities, almost anybody in the world would say, 'Well, clearly they're part of the package'," former US Soccer president Alan Rothenberg, now chairman of Playfly Premier Partnerships, told Reuters.

"So the scramble in many ways is for the other slots."

Los Angeles, with its glitzy new US$5.5 billion (S$7.65 billion) SoFi Stadium, is widely considered an obvious candidate, as is global hub New York, whose joint bid with New Jersey is anchored on the 82,500-capacity MetLife Stadium.

Other contenders include 1994 World Cup host cities Boston, Dallas, San Francisco, Orlando and Washington DC, which combined its bid with Baltimore this year.

"There's an awful lot of pent-up excitement because then we start the four-year sprint to the (games)," said Rothenberg, who served as chief executive officer of the 1994 World Cup.

There is a potential financial windfall on the line for bid cities: A 2018 US Soccer study said the tournament could generate more than US$5 billion in economic activity for North America.

Chris Canetti, president of the Houston World Cup bid committee, who previously had a 19-season career in Major League Soccer (MLS), concurred.

"The Super Bowl was here in 2017 and that was one game on a Sunday with a week's worth of events," he said in a Sport Travel Magazine article.

"That had a net economic impact of US$347 million. We're anticipating five or six matches over the course of three weeks or longer and the economic impact would be substantially greater - US$800 million to US$1.3 billion.

"This would be the most significant economic impact event that has been in our city."

The magazine also pointed to other potential spin-offs, including the possibility of Fifa bringing some of its other international tournaments like the Club World Cup to the US in 2025 and warm-up games in various cities ahead of the 2026 Finals.

Also at stake is the pride of taking part in North American football history. The 1994 World Cup preceded an explosion of popularity in the sport across the US with MLS launching its first season two years later.

"We've all seen so much progress in the growth of soccer over the course of 20-plus years," said Canetti.

Dan Hilferty, the chair of Philadelphia's bid, said there were plans to build fields not only to host practice facilities for the World Cup but also to "create a legacy" in the city, should it be selected.

"I just see this as the final straw in placing soccer among the other top sports," he said. "And there will be no turning back."

